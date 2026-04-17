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RMR

RMR Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RMR)

April 17, 2026 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/21/26, RMR Group Inc (Symbol: RMR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of RMR's recent stock price of $16.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.68%, so look for shares of RMR Group Inc to trade 2.68% lower — all else being equal — when RMR shares open for trading on 4/21/26.

RMR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RMR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

RMR Group Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, RMR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.4837 per share, with $18.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.84.

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In Friday trading, RMR Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cathie Wood Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of ACG
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cathie Wood Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of ACG-> Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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