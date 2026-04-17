RMR Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RMR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/21/26, RMR Group Inc (Symbol: RMR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of RMR's recent stock price of $16.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.68%, so look for shares of RMR Group Inc to trade 2.68% lower — all else being equal — when RMR shares open for trading on 4/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RMR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RMR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.4837 per share, with $18.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.84.

In Friday trading, RMR Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.