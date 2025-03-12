RMD Stock Likely to Benefit From the New Brand Evolution Strategy

Resmed RMD has unveiled a comprehensive brand evolution to lead the global sleep and health technology revolution. The strategy unifies all Resmed brands under a single health technology brand, aiming to serve millions of consumers and healthcare professionals worldwide and reflect growing direct-to-consumer engagement.

The latest development follows the company’s 2014 brand update, which marked a shift to connectivity, introducing cloud-connected medical devices that revolutionized sleep apnea therapy.

RMD Stock's Outlook Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, shares of Resmed dropped 4.6%, finishing at $225.79. On a promising note, the company has been a longstanding pioneer in respiratory therapy innovations, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy and digital health solutions. The latest development represents a pivotal step in its strategy to make sleep and breathing health a top priority in global healthcare. Hence, we expect the latest development to boost the market sentiment toward RMD stock.

Resmed presently boasts a market capitalization of $34.75 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings suggests a 22.7% increase. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings beat of 6.8%, on average.

More on Resmed’s Latest Rebranding

As part of the brand evolution, Resmed plans to consolidate its brands, products and services under a single Resmed identity over the next couple of years, creating a more streamlined view for both consumers and healthcare providers. The transformation also accompanies a new visual identity, redesigned logo and refreshed brand voice. Furthermore, the brand evolution coincides with Resmed’s three major market-facing initiatives aimed at reshaping perceptions of sleep therapy and expanding awareness of sleep apnea treatment.



The company is set to launch its first U.S. consumer campaign aimed at destigmatizing CPAP therapy and positioning sleep health as more approachable. It will also introduce a targeted primary care physician (PCP) education campaign, starting in the United States, to help drive earlier diagnosis and intervention for sleep apnea and a sleep health awareness campaign in key markets across Asia Pacific and Europe focused on helping to overcome the barriers to seeking treatment for sleep apnea.

Industry Prospects Favoring RMD

Per a Research report, the global sleep apnea device market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual rate of 6.2% through 2030. The growing geriatric population's vulnerability to sleep apnea is expected to drive the adoption of sleep apnea devices. Furthermore, the entry of new players and an increased focus on innovative product development are driving market expansion, resulting in technologically advanced solutions.

Other Developments at Resmed

Last month, the company revealed the findings of its fifth annual Global Sleep Survey, with insights from respondents across 13 markets. The study underscored a widespread global sleep crisis, with people losing an average of nearly three nights of restorative sleep each week. While awareness of sleep’s importance is growing, the research revealed that nearly one in four (22%) respondents choose to live with poor sleep rather than seek help.

RMD Stock Price Performance

In the past year, Resmed shares have rallied 17.3% compared with the industry’s rise of 8.9%.

RMD’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Resmed currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Inspira Medical Systems INSP and Cardinal Health CAH. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s 2025 earnings per share have jumped 34.6% to 70 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 129.5% in the past year against the industry’s 14% fall. HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 40.4%.

Inspira shares have dipped 8.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 6.4% to $2.16 in the past 30 days. INSP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 332.5%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.4%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 14.7% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 11.8% in the past year against the industry’s 3.9% fall. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise

