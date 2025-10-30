RMD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $251.60, changing hands as low as $251.31 per share. ResMed Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RMD's low point in its 52 week range is $199.92 per share, with $293.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $251.79. The RMD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.