RMCF Upgraded to Neutral on Margin Gains & Balance Sheet Reset

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF, recently upgraded to a “Neutral” from “Underperform” and repositioned around a margin-first strategy, is beginning to show tangible results from a deliberate operational reset. After navigating unprecedented cocoa price volatility and exiting structurally low-margin revenue streams, management is reframing the business around disciplined gross margin execution, simplified production and franchise quality rather than top-line volume. Cocoa costs have stabilized, pricing actions are flowing through the P&L and operational complexity has been reduced. At the same time, a recent equity raise has strengthened liquidity and reduced leverage. Yet the stock continues to trade as if margin gains are temporary rather than reflective of a structurally improved earnings base. With input pressures moderating and operating discipline improving, the market’s current valuation appears disconnected from RMCF’s evolving profitability profile.

Cocoa Stability Is Turning Rocky Mountain from Headwind to Tailwind

Cocoa volatility has been one of the most significant pressures on RMCF’s cost structure over the past two years. After spiking sharply, prices have moderated meaningfully, and management has executed a forward purchasing strategy that locks in a portion of expected consumption at favorable levels.

Additionally, the recent elimination of an approximate 10% cocoa tariff provides incremental relief. Because chocolate represents a substantial portion of raw material costs, stabilizing input prices should support gross margin durability over the coming quarters. While cocoa remains inherently cyclical, the near-term direction appears constructive rather than compressive.

RMCF’s Gross Margin Execution Is Reshaping the Earnings Base

Rocky Mountain’s margin-first transformation is now visible in results. Gross margin expanded to 21.4% from 10% year over year, reflecting pricing discipline, improved product mix and lower manufacturing inefficiencies.

Management has implemented targeted price adjustments across franchise categories, eliminated low-contribution SKUs and reduced labor complexity. The result has been improved gross profit and a return to positive EBITDA in the quarter.

Importantly, this improvement was achieved despite continued production transition inefficiencies, suggesting additional margin leverage remains as execution stabilizes.

Rocky Mountain’s Strengthened Balance Sheet Provides Operating Flexibility

Subsequent to quarter end, RMCF completed a $2.7 million equity raise. Management indicated proceeds were used to reduce debt and bolster working capital, improving financial flexibility.

While covenant pressure required waivers during the period, liquidity has improved and working capital has strengthened. The recapitalization allows management to focus on operational execution, franchise development and technology initiatives rather than near-term balance sheet stabilization.

RMCF’s Key Challenges and Risks

Rocky Mountain is not without risk. Cocoa prices, while currently favorable, remain volatile and could reverse direction, reintroducing margin pressure. The company continues to operate with elevated leverage and remains dependent on sustained margin expansion to improve cash generation.

Execution risk also remains central. Production efficiencies, SKU rationalization and pricing optimization must continue without disrupting franchise relationships or product availability. Additionally, franchise development contributes to long-term growth but requires disciplined pacing, as new store productivity takes time to mature.

Finally, while the balance sheet has improved, Rocky Mountain continues to rely on operational turnaround momentum to transition fully away from going-concern concerns.

Rocky Mountain’s Structural Positioning and Outlook

RMCF today looks materially different from it did a year ago. Low-margin revenue streams have been exited, pricing architecture has been recalibrated and production has been simplified. Cocoa stabilization provides a more predictable cost environment, while margin execution has begun to restore operating leverage.

If management continues to execute and input costs remain constructive, Rocky Mountain appears positioned for steadier earnings and improved cash flow generation. At a valuation that still reflects skepticism, the market may not yet fully recognize the durability of the company’s reshaped cost structure and strengthened financial footing.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF)

