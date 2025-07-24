RMBS Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Rambus Inc. RMBS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 28, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rambus’ second-quarter revenues is pegged at $167 million, suggesting a 21.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 61 cents, indicating a 32.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

In the trailing four quarters, RMBS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and matched once, with the average surprise being 4.63%.

Factors to Note for Rambus Stock

Rambus’ quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from increased demand for its DDR5 memory chips. Moreover, the traction in Rambus’ newly introduced chips, including PMICs, MRDIMM chipsets, and Client Clock Drivers, is also expected to have gained from customer qualification cycles in server and client markets.

Rambus, which offers components to semiconductor manufacturers, is anticipated to have gained from the chip demand from PC manufacturers and data-center operators. Moreover, the growth of AI applications and the HBM4 market is expected to have boosted the demand for Rambus' memory and interconnect IP, including PCIe 7 and Quantum Safe security IP.

RMBS has plans to target high-end systems that need greater bandwidth and capacity in the second half of fiscal 2026. The anticipation of growth of Rambus’ MRDIMMs in the second half of fiscal 2026 is likely to have reflected positively on the company's top line.

Nonetheless, the weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues might have hurt RMBS’ performance in the second quarter. Additionally, Rambus’ second-quarter results might be hurt by mid-single-digit price erosion due to annual contract renegotiations.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rambus this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

RMBS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

