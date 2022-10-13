RMBS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.92, changing hands as low as $24.81 per share. Rambus Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $20 per share, with $33.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.26.

