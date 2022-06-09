RLX Technology Inc - ADR Shares Close the Week 22.3% Higher - Weekly Wrap

RLX Technology Inc - ADR (RLX) shares closed this week 22.3% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 41.0% year-to-date, down 74.9% over the past 12 months, and down 92.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.5%, and the S&P 500 fell 5.1%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $2.51 and as low as $1.98 this week.

Shares closed 76.6% below its 52-week high and 98.3% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 5.2% higher than the 10-day average and 65.5% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.9.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

The stock closed at 4.8% higher than its 5-day moving average, 15.6% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 0.9% higher than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 603.5%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 465.8%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 117.3% higher than the average peer.

