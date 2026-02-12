RL's Margin Expansion Story: Is Full-Price Demand the Key Driver?

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s RL recent margin expansion underscores how brand elevation and disciplined execution are translating into tangible financial gains. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company delivered a standout performance, exceeding expectations on both revenues and profitability despite a complex macro backdrop marked by tariffs and cost pressures. Central to this outcome was a decisive shift toward higher-quality sales, as full-price demand strengthened across regions, channels and product categories. Rather than chasing volume through promotions, Ralph Lauren leaned into its lifestyle brand equity, reinforcing pricing power and improving the overall mix of its business.



The margin results from the quarter clearly reflect this strategy at work. On a constant-currency basis, adjusted gross margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) to 69.8%, while adjusted operating margin increased 200 bps to 20.7%. Management attributed this expansion primarily to strong full-price selling, reduced discounting and favorable channel and product mix, which more than offset higher U.S. tariffs and labor costs. Notably, average unit retail (AUR) rose 18% year over year, far exceeding initial expectations and serving as a key lever behind the gross margin upside.



Full-price demand was broad-based and consistent across geographies. Asia led the way, with strong consumer appetite in China and Japan supporting higher realized pricing and fewer promotions. In North America and Europe, Ralph Lauren selectively pulled back on discounts, even in a promotional competitive environment, without sacrificing comparable-store sales growth. This discipline allowed the company to improve “quality of sales,” a recurring theme in management’s commentary, reinforcing the notion that margin expansion is being driven by structural brand strength rather than short-term cost tailwinds.



Looking ahead, the durability of this margin story hinges on whether full-price momentum can be sustained amid ongoing tariff pressures and a volatile consumer environment. Management remains confident, pointing to continued brand heat, strong new customer acquisition and data-driven pricing and promotion strategies. While margins are expected to face near-term pressure in the fiscal fourth quarter due to tariffs and marketing timing, Ralph Lauren’s fiscal third-quarter performance suggests that full-price demand is not just a cyclical benefit but a core driver of long-term profitability within its “Next Great Chapter: Drive” strategy.

RL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Ralph Lauren’s shares have gained 7.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80X compared with the industry’s average of 16.38X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 30.5% and 9.9%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has been northbound in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which is a marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year sales is expected to rise 2.1% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.



Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.1% and 26.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. VNCE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 229.6%, on average.



Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV, which is a marketer and seller of designer apparel, shoes and accessories, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



RVLV delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RVLV’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 8.7% from the year-ago number.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.