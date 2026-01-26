RL's Brand Elevation Strategy: Is It Still Gaining Share Globally?

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s RL brand elevation strategy continues to show tangible results, reinforcing the company’s position as a global premium lifestyle leader. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, RL delivered broad-based revenue growth across regions, channels and categories, suggesting that its multi-year push toward higher-quality sales, stronger brand storytelling and disciplined distribution is still resonating with consumers worldwide. With global revenues up double digits on a constant-currency basis and retail comps rising 13%, Ralph Lauren appears to be extending its momentum rather than simply benefiting from short-term demand trends.



A key indicator of market share gains lies in Ralph Lauren’s ability to grow faster than the underlying premium apparel market while maintaining pricing power. The company reported a 12% increase in average unit retail (AUR), supported by reduced discounting, favorable product mix and sustained full-price selling. These trends highlight the effectiveness of its elevation strategy, which prioritizes brand desirability and long-term value over volume-driven growth. Importantly, gross margin expansion of 70 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, despite tariff and cost pressures, underscores the strength of Ralph Lauren’s brand-led pricing architecture.



Ralph Lauren’s share gains remain most evident in Asia and Europe, where brand elevation initiatives are translating into outsized growth. Asia led the quarter with mid-teens revenue growth, while China sales surged more than 30%, significantly outperforming peers in a challenging luxury environment. Management emphasized that this growth is being driven by a combination of brand-building activations, selective store expansion in key cities and accelerating digital engagement. Europe also delivered strong double-digit wholesale and retail performance, reflecting improving brand relevance and deeper penetration in historically underdeveloped markets.



Looking ahead, Ralph Lauren’s relatively smallglobal marketshare, less than 2% of an estimated $400 billion premium and luxury addressable market, suggests meaningful runway remains for further expansion. While management remains cautious about macroeconomic volatility and U.S. consumer pressures in the back half of fiscal 2026, the company’s diversified growth engines, strong balance sheet and disciplined execution position it well to continue gaining share globally. As long as Ralph Lauren sustains brand momentum, pricing discipline and selective market expansion, its elevation strategy appears firmly intact.

RL vs. Peers: How GES, GIL and NKE Stack Up on Brand Elevation

Guess? Inc. GES continues to pursue brand elevation through tighter assortments, fashion-led collections and selective international expansion, particularly in Europe. While the company has made progress in improving brand perception and product relevance, its global share gains remain uneven, with growth still heavily reliant on licensing and wholesale channels. Margin improvement efforts and higher full-price sell-through suggest early traction, but GES’ elevation strategy has yet to consistently translate into broad-based, sustainable global share gains comparable to larger peers.



Gildan Activewear GIL approaches brand elevation from a different angle, emphasizing scale, cost leadership and sustainability rather than premium positioning. Its focus on vertical integration, low-cost manufacturing and responsible sourcing has strengthened its competitive standing in activewear basics, allowing the company to defend and selectively gain share despite softer demand cycles. While Gildan lacks the lifestyle-driven brand halo of premium peers, its operational discipline and value proposition continue to support steady global share retention and incremental gains.



NIKE Inc. NKE remains deeply committed to brand elevation through innovation, athlete partnerships and digital engagement, though near-term execution challenges have pressured growth. Ongoing efforts to reset inventory, rebalance wholesale relationships and reinvigorate product pipelines are aimed at restoring brand heat and long-term share leadership. While recent results suggest transitional pressure, NIKE’s global brand strength, unmatched scale and innovation engine position it to reaccelerate market share gains once its strategic reset fully takes hold.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

