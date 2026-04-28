RLI (RLI) Price Target Decreased by 10.32% to 53.97

The average one-year price target for RLI (NYSE:RLI) has been revised to $53.97 / share. This is a decrease of 10.32% from the prior estimate of $60.18 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.89 to a high of $70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.89% from the latest reported closing price of $51.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLI. This is an decrease of 385 owner(s) or 47.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLI is 0.11%, an increase of 44.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.12% to 78,271K shares. The put/call ratio of RLI is 4.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,295K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,666K shares , representing an increase of 22.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 39.08% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,580K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares , representing an increase of 24.88%.

Markel holds 2,395K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,192K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Maren Capital holds 1,701K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%.

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