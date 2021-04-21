RLI Posts Q1 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - RLI Corp. (RLI) Wednesday reported first-quarter net earnings of $73.0 million or $1.60 per share, compared to a net loss of $61.3 million or $1.36 per share last year.

Operating earnings for the first quarter were $39.6 million or $0.87 per share, up from $29.8 million or $0.66 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter surged 143.3% to $287.3 million from $118.1 million last year.

