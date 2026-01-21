RLI Corp Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - RLI Corp (RLI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $91.18 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $40.86 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RLI Corp reported adjusted earnings of $86.4 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $465.69 million from $439.12 million last year.

RLI Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

