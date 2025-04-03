RLI to Boost Transportation Insurance Business With TruckerCloud

RLI Corp's RLI RLI Transportation, a division of RLI Insurance Company, has teamed up with TruckerCloud, the leading telematics data platform for commercial auto insurance. This deal is intended to boost the transportation insurance business of RLI, which has built a solid reputation for innovation in commercial transportation insurance.



Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, TruckerCloud enables insurers to launch telematics-based programs in a turnkey fashion. The leading technology company platform is customized for the commercial auto insurance industry, which provides tools for enhanced risk assessment, streamlined claims reporting, as well as better effective loss control. TruckerCloud continues to revamp the commercial trucking industry with greater transparency, efficiency and data-driven decision-making, through strategic partnerships and innovative technology.



The partnership with TruckerCloud is expected to provide RLI Transportation with a unified telematics insights solution that will facilitate the development of more proactive and personalized safety and risk management programs for the consumers of RLI commercial transportation.



With this partnership, the Loss Control team should draw data-driven insights and enhanced risk management tools that can aid in improving insured safety and prevent substantial financial losses. It will also deliver greater value for insureds through an easier data-sharing experience.



This partnership with TruckerCloud should benefit the transportation insurance business of RLI. The Commercial Transportation insurance operations under the Casualty segment of RLI provide commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long-haul truckers, public transportation entities and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks. It also offers incidental related insurance coverages, including general liability, excess liability and motor truck cargo.



This insurance business should continue to gain from an increase in new business submissions and new products, including moving and storage as well as an excess and surplus lines offering. In 2024, net premiums earned of Commercial transportation have increased 16% year over year, while the Casualty segment has contributed 48.1% of total consolidated revenues to RLI.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) property and casualty insurer have gained 10.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 25.8%. Superior underwriting discipline and sound capital structure should help shares bounce back.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG, Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR and The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Heritage Insurance has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average being 328.63%. In the past year, shares of HRTG have surged 47.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRTG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 20.9% and 28.6%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.



Palomar Holdings has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.64%. In the past year, shares of PLMR have soared 75.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 32.6% and 17.8%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.



The Hanover Insurance has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched in one, the average being 21.74%. In the past year, shares of THG have surged 34.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.4% and 10.9%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.

