Rizai Matthew M Cuts Stake in Workiva (WK)

Fintel reports that Rizai Matthew M has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.25MM shares of Workiva Inc (WK). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.35MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workiva is $89.76. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of $91.90.

The projected annual revenue for Workiva is $640MM, an increase of 24.30%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.31%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 53,924K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,178K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 6.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,759K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Brown Advisory holds 1,659K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,569K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 38.60% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,465K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 35.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 83.08% over the last quarter.

Workiva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workiva Inc. simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

