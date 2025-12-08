Riyadh Air To Unveil AI-Native Airline

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) and Riyadh Air announced Riyadh Air as the world's first AI-native airline. IBM Consulting served as the orchestrator behind this AI vision. Riyadh Air is leveraging IBM Consulting's expertise, partner ecosystem, and IBM watsonx Orchestrate to operate as an AI-native enterprise.

The AI-driven operations provide the foundation to transform guest and employee experiences. Riyadh Air will introduce a personalized digital workplace powered by AI agents. The platform will give employees a single, chat-first entry point to HR, accelerating key employee and manager self-service capabilities as Riyadh Air doubles its workforce in the next 12 months. AI-enabled voice bots and agent assist will help customer care agents deliver personalized support using contextual data.

