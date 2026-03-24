Rivian vs. Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

Both EV companies are seeking to make the mark in this growing market.

Rivian's new robotaxi deal with Uber could give it much-needed diversification.

Lucid is growing rapidly, but it's still burning cash at an alarming rate.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

The war in Iran has led to surging oil prices, which increase the value proposition of electric vehicles (EVs). These battery-powered cars and SUVs can help protect the environment while partially shielding consumers from the volatility associated with gasoline. While it is still too early to know how this story will play out, investors can expect a short-term boost in EV demand that could translate into a longer-term growth cycle if the conflict escalates.

Let's compare Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) to decide which EV stock is the better way to bet on an industry rebound in 2026 and beyond.

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Rivian Automotive

When Rivian went public in late 2021, it was very overvalued. With a market cap of $100 billion, the company was worth more than industry titans like General Motors and Ford Motor Company despite reporting little revenue or production. However, now that Rivian has fallen to a valuation of $18.5 billion, investors can be more comfortable betting on its growth potential as competition fades and new growth drivers scale.

The market for fully electric trucks and SUVs is open for the taking after Ford canceled its F-150 Lightning and shelved plans for a new pickup codenamed T3. Meanwhile, Tesla's Cybertruck is widely considered a flop, with sales dropping 48% to 20,237 in 2025.

Rivian will probably need to offer more affordable pickup truck options to fully capitalize on the widening opportunity. But the company is already making exciting moves in the SUV space with its new R2, expected to start at under $60,000 when it launches later this year or in 2027.

The company has also revealed an exciting new partnership with Uber Technologies that will see the ridesharing giant invest $1.5 billion into Rivian and commit to purchasing 10,000 of its R2 SUVs to create robotaxis, with the option to purchase up to 40,000 more by 2030.

How does Rivian compare to Lucid?

Like Rivian, Lucid is another pure-play EV company that has fallen out of favor on Wall Street, with shares down 96% over the last five years. The company also has a similar strategy to bounce back from its challenges by pivoting to more affordable mass-market SUVs.

The strategy seems to be working, with fourth-quarter revenue jumping 122% year over year to $522.7 million, driven by the popularity of its new Lucid Gravity SUV, released late last year. With a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $79,900, this vehicle is still too expensive for the mass market, but lower-cost trims are expected to arrive this year. And over the long term, the company plans to release cheaper SUV models like the Lucid Earth, expected in 2027 with a price tag under $50,000.

But while Lucid's top line is moving in the right direction, it is still struggling to demonstrate a pathway to profitability, with fourth-quarter operating losses rising 45% to $1.06 billion. Rivian is also struggling to achieve profitability, but it might have an easier time because of its growing software and services business (which tends to have higher margins than automotive sales). This business accounted for around 35% of its fourth-quarter revenue.

Which stock is better for you?

On the surface, Rivian and Lucid are extremely similar. Both are relatively affordable pure-play EV companies that are struggling to achieve profitability and scale. There is no guarantee they will succeed -- but if they do, investors could be rewarded with multibagger long-term gains.

That said, Rivian looks like the stronger pick because it seems to have a clearer pathway to profitability through its fast-growing software business. Investors should also be excited about the upcoming launch of its new lower-cost SUVs, because these vehicles could be the key to the company achieving the economies of scale it needs to succeed.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

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Will Ebiefung has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.