Is Rivian on Track to Launch the Affordable R2 Ahead of Schedule?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN has begun producing validation units of its much-anticipated R2 electric SUV at its Normal, IL, plant. Per CEO RJ Scaringe, the company remains on schedule to begin customer deliveries in the first half of the year.



The R2 is intended to be Rivian’s “Model 3 moment,” a more affordable, higher-volume vehicle designed to take the brand beyond its premium R1T and R1S lineup, per Electrek. To accelerate the R2 launch, Rivian put its Georgia factory plans on hold and shifted its focus to ramping production at the existing Normal facility, keeping close attention on timing.



The Normal plant has been upgraded with new assembly lines dedicated to the R2 platform, including a 1.1 million square-foot expansion that was built and equipped at record speed to support the planned 2026 launch.



Validation builds represent the final step before vehicles become ready for sale. Unlike hand-built prototypes, these units are produced on the actual factory line using production tooling and are used for certification, crash tests and EPA range verification.



Rivian previously expected R2 deliveries to start in the first half of 2026. With validation units rolling out in January, the company appears well-positioned to meet that goal, potentially beginning deliveries in late Q1 or early Q2. When it was first revealed, Rivian projected that the R2 would start at roughly $45,000.



Rivian will also return to SXSW in 2026 as a headline sponsor for the second straight year, with a strong focus on showcasing the R2. The festival’s blend of technology, culture, and creativity makes it a prime venue to introduce Rivian’s midsize SUV to a wider audience. As production nears, the high-profile SXSW appearance gives Rivian a chance to build momentum and increase familiarity with the R2 ahead of its launch, per RivianTrackr. RIVN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Latest & Upcoming Releases by Other Automakers

General Motors Company GM started delivering the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt to dealerships in early January, signaling the comeback of the well-known electric hatchback that had been phased out in 2023. The reintroduced Bolt largely preserves its familiar look while incorporating several notable enhancements. Per General Motors, this updated version will be available for a limited time. The vehicle was originally discontinued after a prolonged recall because it was based on General Motors’ first-generation EV platform rather than the newer Ultium battery architecture. With a starting price of $28,595, Bolt is currently the lowest-priced electric vehicle in the United States.



Stellantis N.V. STLA unveiled the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee in August, reintroducing the model with a balance of signature styling, performance capability and improved efficiency. The well-equipped base 2026 Cherokee is priced from $36,995, while the Laredo trim starts at $39,995. Per Stellantis, both the entry-level and Laredo variants are expected to reach dealerships in early 2026. The production is set at Stellantis’ Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico.

Rivian’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Rivian has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry in the past six months. RIVN shares have gained 21.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 33.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, Rivian appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 2.96, below the industry’s 3.27.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Estimates Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 loss per share has narrowed by a penny in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share has narrowed by 2 cents in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.