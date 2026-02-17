Rivian Stock Under $20 -- Is Now the Time to Buy?

Key Points

Rivian anticipates vehicle deliveries increasing in 2026 to 62,000 to 67,000.

The company posted a gross profit of $144 million in 2025, largely due to its joint venture with Volkswagen.

The EV maker's stock is still down 10% year to date.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is on an upswing now, but the stock is still trading under $20. The company has a big year ahead as it readies to deliver the new R2 fleet of electric vehicles. A lot is at stake for Rivian in 2026, but the company is showing signs it's on the path to profitability. So is now the time to buy? Let's have a look at why investors should consider the EV manufacturer for their portfolios.

The R2 launch is imminent

Excitement is building as Rivian gears up to deliver its fleet of R2 vehicles to customers. In the company's earnings report released on Feb. 12, Rivian stated the R2 fleet would be ready for delivery in the second quarter of 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The goal of the R2 is to provide a luxury SUV experience at a more reasonable price. The R2 fleet starts at $45,000. This price change is a substantial drop from the $75,000-plus price of its other vehicles.

This pricing moves Rivian from a strictly luxury brand into the mass market and will test consumers' appetite for electric SUVs. Electric vehicle sales have slowed dramatically in recent months, but according to Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, more than 68,000 R2s were reserved within the first 24 hours of the new fleet announcement back in 2024.

Rivian is ramping up deliveries

In 2025, Rivian delivered 42,247 vehicles to its customers. In its 2026 guidance, Rivian said deliveries should reach 62,000 to 67,000, a sharp increase from this past year and a sign the R2 should help significantly with sales.

Partnership with Volkswagen is strengthening the balance sheet

Rivian's partnership with Volkswagen is providing a much-needed boost to the EV maker's balance sheet. Through this joint venture, Rivian is providing its engineering and technology prowess as a service. Rivian posted $576 million in software and services gross profit in 2025.

Because of the joint venture's success, Rivian's overall gross profit was $144 million. Its automotive segment lost $432 million. The 2025 automotive loss is significantly less than the 2024 loss of $1.2 billion, however.

Rivian stock is down more than 10% year to date as of Feb. 13, and it remains quite volatile, with a beta of 1.77. As the EV manufacturer prepares for the launch of R2, execution risk remains due to supply chain issues, according to Scaringe. Still, the CEO said the company has learned a lot about navigating these challenges.

If the R2 fleet lives up to the hype, it looks like clearer roads are on the horizon for Rivian.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Catie Hogan has positions in Rivian Automotive. The Motley Fool recommends Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.