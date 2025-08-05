Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded expectations at $1.3 billion, but gross profit (GAAP) swung back to negative after two positive quarters.

Vehicle deliveries fell short year over year amid persistent supply chain and trade policy challenges.

Guidance for adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) losses widened to ($2,000) million - ($2,250) million for 2025, with delivery outlook kept flat at 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles and increased capital spending ahead of R2 launch.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), the electric vehicle startup known for its adventure-oriented trucks and SUVs, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 5, 2025. The most important headline was a return to negative gross profit (GAAP) after two straight positive quarters, despite better-than-expected GAAP revenue performance. Revenue (GAAP) was $1,303 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,285.89 million for the same period. This exceeded the consensus estimate by $17.11 million, or 1.33%. Delays in deliveries, high operating costs, and supply chain disruptions pulled down results, leading Rivian to widen its forecast for full-year adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) losses. The period was marked by significant investment developments, with a $1 billion equity injection from Volkswagen Group aimed at future technology and production scale.

Metric Q2 2025(Three Months Ended June 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate1 Q2 2024(Three Months Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.97) $(0.65) $(1.46) 33.6 % Revenue (GAAP) $1,303 million $1,285.89 million $1,158 million 12.5 % Gross Profit $(206 million) $(451 million) 54.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $(667 million) $(857 million) 22.2 % Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $(398 million) $(1,037 million) 61.6 %

Company Overview and Business Focus

Rivian Automotive designs, manufactures, and sells all-electric pickup trucks, SUVs, and commercial vans. Its core strength is a vertically integrated technology platform, combining in-house vehicle hardware, advanced driver-assistance features, and a full vehicle software stack. The company competes in both the consumer EV and commercial delivery van markets, notably through a long-term deal providing electric vans to Amazon.

Recent business strategy has centered on integrating more advanced technology into its vehicle lineup, expanding its manufacturing footprint, and deepening key partnerships. The launch of its R2 platform, a midsized and lower-cost electric SUV, is expected in 2026. Regulatory compliance, securing raw materials, and building supply chain resilience have also been major operational priorities. Success hinges on executing rapid production scale-up, delivering ongoing technology improvements, and monetizing software services as part of its integrated EV platform.

Quarter Highlights: Progress and Hurdles

The second quarter marked both advances and ongoing challenges. Production was 5,979 vehicles, a 37.8% decrease from the same period in 2024, largely due to “supply chain complexities” and evolving trade policies. Deliveries were 10,661, a 22.7% decline from the same period in 2024 and higher than the previous quarter. Automotive segment revenue (GAAP) was $927 million, down 13.7% from the same period in 2024. Software and services revenue (GAAP) was $376 million, an increase of 347.6% from the same period in 2024.

Gross profit (GAAP) was $(206) million, an improvement of $245 million from the same period in 2024. but a setback from the $206 million positive gross profit (GAAP) achieved in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improved significantly year over year, narrowing to $(667) million from $(857) million. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $(398) million, reducing its negative outflow by 61.6% compared to the same period in 2024.

Management continues to spotlight advances in technology. Rivian began customer deliveries of its second-generation Quad-Motor R1, featuring enhanced software and hardware, and maintained a substantial investment in its autonomy platform. CEO RJ Scaringe highlighted efforts to deliver hands-free, eyes-on autonomy for its newest generation vehicles, powered by a vertically integrated software and hardware system. Over-the-air update capability and a growing feature set remain at the heart of its customer experience strategy.

A key headline was the $1 billion equity investment from Volkswagen Group. This injection, priced at a premium, is intended to foster a joint venture focused on new electric vehicle architectures and software platforms. The initiative promises more scale, shared development costs, and broader market reach in the years ahead. Volkswagen’s endorsement signals outside confidence in Rivian’s technology platform and future vehicle plans.

Ongoing regulatory and supply chain headwinds tempered progress. Management noted the impact of new tariffs and battery sourcing constraints, which affected production output and are expected to raise per-unit costs by “a couple thousand dollars.” Battery sourcing for the R2 vehicle will begin in Korea and transition to domestic U.S. production by 2027, as Rivian aims to mitigate longer-term cost pressures stemming from trade and regulatory changes. The company continued to recognize sizable regulatory credit revenue, expected at around $300 million, but warned of future volatility as EV policy incentives evolve.

Finished goods inventory increased by $563 million, with management focused on implementing lean manufacturing principles. At the same time, raw materials inventory was reduced by about $220 million, reflecting leaner manufacturing initiatives. Cash and equivalents stood at $7.5 billion, assisted by the Volkswagen Group investment.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Investor Focus

Rivian management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 vehicle delivery target of 40,000 to 46,000 units, holding steady despite the period’s reduced production rates. Capital expenditure guidance was raised to $1.8 billion–$1.9 billion, closely tied to the R2 launch and manufacturing expansions. Adjusted EBITDA loss guidance widened to $(2.0)–$(2.25) billion, up from the prior range, reflecting increased regulatory and operational costs. Management also reiterated its plan to maintain the previously announced $45,000 starting price for R2, even with ongoing trade uncertainties and shifting tariffs.

For the quarters ahead, investors will be watching progress on supply chain stabilization, the pace of technology deliveries—especially in autonomy and over-the-air capabilities—and milestones in its R2 production ramp. The opening of Rivian’s Atlanta headquarters and ongoing build-out of its future Georgia plant underscore its efforts to scale operations and broaden geographic reach. Persistent operational losses and cash burn, however, mean careful scrutiny of cost controls, free cash flow, and working capital management will remain essential themes in upcoming periods.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.