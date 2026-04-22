Rivian Doesn't Get Enough Credit for Crushing Rivals in This Metric

Key Points

Rivian and Volkswagen's joint venture is proving valuable.

Rivian has made consistent improvement on gross margin for years.

The fourth quarter of 2024 was Rivian's first quarterly gross profit, and 2025 was its first full-year gross profit.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

Electric vehicles (EV) are becoming more compelling each passing day thanks to advancements in battery performance, improving charging infrastructure, and more competition, which means more consumer options and more affordable pricing. Those are all driving factors of an EV market that's expected to more than triple in value, from $1.6 trillion in 2025 to over $6.5 trillion by 2030, as global adoption accelerates. While a rising tide lifts all boats, as they say, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) investors have reason to believe they backed the right young EV maker -- and it's as clear as day in one critical graph.

Investing 101

Gross profit is one of the simplest metrics in investing, but also one of the most valuable for investors to gauge how effectively a company is converting materials into finished goods. It's also a key indicator for effective pricing, and a high or growing gross profit indicates stronger financial health -- a key metric for attracting investors.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Supported by Rivian's cost engineering team, the company significantly reduced material and production costs for its R1 platform. Rivian surprised some by achieving its first positive quarterly gross profit during the fourth quarter of 2024, and surprised fewer people when it posted its first full-year gross profit for 2025. The reversal was stark: For the full-year 2024, Rivian posted a consolidated gross loss of $1.2 billion, which flipped impressively to a $144 million gross profit for full-year 2025.

In addition to cost-cutting, Rivian improved its per-vehicle economics through software and services growth -- you can thank the Volkswagen joint venture for this -- as well as rising average transaction prices (ATPs) driven by second-generation R1 models hitting the roads. Rivian's full-year gross profit was a great signal itself, but that's especially true when you compare it to young EV maker rivals such as Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY).

Here's the kicker

The good news is Rivian's progress was driven by its R1 vehicles, and the recently launched R2 will further drive its progress and gross profits. In fact, Rivian's R2 platform strategically simplifies vehicle architecture and manufacturing to achieve a 45% reduction in material costs compared to the second-generation R1 platform. The key point here is that the reduction wasn't a cherry-picked statistic compared to the first R1 that rolled out of Rivian's plant.

I won't dive into the details, but here are a couple of examples to understand the lengths Rivian went to while driving improvements. The R2 uses a zonal electrical architecture and consolidated electronic control units, which eliminated 2.3 miles of wiring per vehicle. Rivian also eliminated thousands of individual welds and fasteners, which reduced manufacturing time and vehicle weight by roughly 2,000 lbs.

While the global transition to EVs is still in the early innings, one of the most critical metrics for luring investors, and thus driving its stock higher, is gross profit. Rivian simply doesn't get enough credit for racing ahead of similar rivals, but that could change as the R2 helps improve scale and makes its improvement more noticeable.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,277!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,225,371!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 198% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2026.

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.