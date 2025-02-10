Rivian Broadens Its Commercial Van Portfolio Beyond Amazon

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Monday announced that it has begun accepting orders for its commercial delivery vans from fleet operators nationwide, marking a significant expansion beyond its prior exclusive arrangement with Amazon (AMZN).

Originally, Amazon had committed to purchasing 100,000 vans under an exclusivity deal—of which only about 20,000 are currently in use.

Leveraging the same advanced platform as its electric delivery vehicles built for Amazon, Rivian's commercial vans have successfully completed pilot programs with major fleet operators such as AT&T. The company has meticulously refined its fleet management system in preparation for a broader market rollout. The vans are offered in two variants—the 500 and 700 models—priced from $79,900 and $83,900 respectively, catering to diverse operational needs.

This strategic move is crucial as Rivian navigates a slowdown in the electric vehicle sector. The anticipated launch of its R2 SUV in 2026, coupled with robust commercial van sales, is expected to underpin the company's financial resilience. Furthermore, Rivian's ongoing efforts to enhance profitability through cost reductions and streamlined manufacturing processes bolster its market position.

With projections indicating that the global commercial van market will nearly double by 2034, Rivian is well-positioned alongside industry leaders like Ford and Mercedes to meet the growing demand for electrified last-mile delivery solutions.

