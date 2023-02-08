River Road Asset Management Increases Position in Viad (VVI)

Fintel reports that River Road Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.30MM shares of Viad Corp (VVI). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2021 they reported 0.89MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 45.74% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.85% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viad is $44.37. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.85% from its latest reported closing price of $29.22.

The projected annual revenue for Viad is $1,222MM, an increase of 14.97%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55.

Fund Sentiment

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viad. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VVI is 0.1242%, a decrease of 1.2372%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 24,760K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,381,140 shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360,945 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 18.16% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,800,000 shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770,763 shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 20.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,509,702 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446,001 shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Blue Grotto Capital holds 1,322,117 shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110,715 shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,319,785 shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293,774 shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 67.66% over the last quarter.

Viad Declares $0.10 Dividend

Viad said on February 27, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020 received the payment on April 1, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $29.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 0.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=98).

The current dividend yield is 8.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Viad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viad, a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit's collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

