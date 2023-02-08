River Road Asset Management Increases Position in Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

Fintel reports that River Road Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.24MM shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.19MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.26% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Computer Programs & Systems is $38.42. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 31.26% from its latest reported closing price of $29.27.

The projected annual revenue for Computer Programs & Systems is $351MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual EPS is $2.89, an increase of 126.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Programs & Systems. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CPSI is 0.0758%, a decrease of 2.1857%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 15,513K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,097,222 shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025,626 shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 5.31% over the last quarter.

ARSVX - AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 469,623 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466,037 shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 451,394 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445,277 shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 5.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 407,736 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 406,751 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359,451 shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 85.49% over the last quarter.

Computer Programs & Systems Declares $0.10 Dividend

Computer Programs & Systems said on July 29, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2020 received the payment on August 31, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $29.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.51%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 2.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=132).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Computer Programs & Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.