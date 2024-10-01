RITM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.06, changing hands as low as $10.90 per share. Rithm Capital Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RITM's low point in its 52 week range is $8.87 per share, with $12.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.