Rithm (RITM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Rithm (RITM) closed the latest trading day at $11.26, indicating a +1.26% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 3.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rithm in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 32.26% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.13 billion, showing an 8.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.56% and +33.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rithm. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Rithm is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Rithm's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.43.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM)

