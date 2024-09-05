Rithm (RITM) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Rithm (RITM) closed the latest trading day at $11.61, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rithm in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Rithm to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.15 billion, up 5.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.65% and +33.25%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rithm. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.11% increase. As of now, Rithm holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Rithm is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.67.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

