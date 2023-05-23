Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $19.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.41% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRD was trading at a 21.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.02% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 0.6%.
