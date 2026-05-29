Rithm Capital's Newrez Strengthens Mortgage Platform With Matic

Rithm Capital Corp.’s RITM Newrez recently expanded its partnership with insurance technology platform Matic to give homeowners instant, personalized insurance quotes during the mortgage process. Instead of asking borrowers to separately shop for coverage after closing, the new system connects them with multiple insurance carriers directly through Newrez.

The move is designed to reduce paperwork, shorten decision time and help customers compare policies more easily. Newrez said the partnership can help homeowners save money by surfacing competitive rates in real time, and they saved $928 on average last year through Matic. The rollout also strengthens Newrez’s push toward a more digital mortgage experience, where lending, servicing and insurance are handled through a smoother, connected platform.

Insurance costs have become a growing pressure point for homeowners, especially as premiums rise across many U.S. markets. Newrez said premiums across the United States have jumped 64% on average between 2021 and 2025, with more than one-fifth of states witnessing increases above 75%. By simplifying the shopping process and improving price transparency, Newrez can improve customer retention and strengthen relationships with borrowers long after a mortgage closes.

Financially, the partnership supports Rithm Capital’s broader strategy of building recurring, fee-driven revenue streams around its mortgage ecosystem. Better customer engagement can increase cross-selling opportunities, improve servicing retention and support margins over time. In first-quarter 2026, Newrez generated $273.7 million in pretax operating income and delivered a 19% annualized operating return on equity. RITM’s servicing portfolio reached $850 billion in unpaid principal balance, while funded origination volume climbed 31% year over year to $15.5 billion, showing that the platform continues scaling despite a volatile housing and rate environment.

Management has also been investing heavily in technology partnerships to improve efficiency across servicing and origination operations, in a mortgage market still dealing with elevated rates and uneven demand. A more connected digital platform could lower operating friction, reduce customer acquisition costs and create steadier cash flow for Rithm, while helping Newrez compete effectively against large national lenders.

RITM’s Price Performance

RITM shares have lost 15% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 6.7%.

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RITM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Rithm Capital currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader Finance space may look at some better-ranked players like LendingClub Corporation LC, Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM and NewtekOne, Inc. NEWT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LendingClub’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, which indicates a 48.3% year-over-year jump. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 43%. The consensus mark for LC’s current year revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, signaling 5.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chime Financial’s current-year earnings indicates a 107% year-over-year improvement. During the past month, CHYM has witnessed seven upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates thrice in the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 90.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NewtekOne’s current-year earnings suggests a 9.2% year-over-year increase. During the past month, NEWT has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for current-year revenues is pegged at $322.47 million, indicating a 13.2% increase from a year ago.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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