Rithm Capital Q2 Earnings Decline Sequentially

(RTTNews) - Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM), an investment management company, Wednesday reported net income of $213.2 million, or $0.43 per share for the second quarter, lower than $261.6 million or $0.54 per share in the previous quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $231.1 million or $0.47 per share.

Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables was $498.98 million, higher than $469.89 million last quarter.

Net service revenue for the quarter declined quarter-on-quarter to $431.08 million from $554.07 million.

