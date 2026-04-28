Rithm Capital Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $67,83 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $53.12 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.380 billion from $1.290 billion last year.

Rithm Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67,83 Mln. vs. $53.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.380 Bln vs. $1.290 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.