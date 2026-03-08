Is the Risk of Claiming Social Security at 70 Worth the Reward?

Key Points

Claiming at 70 gives you the largest monthly benefit and possibly the largest lifetime benefit.

However, this move has its drawbacks.

Consider your health and finances when deciding whether it's right for you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you want the largest monthly Social Security checks that you can get, nothing beats waiting until age 70 to claim. That's when you qualify for your maximum retirement benefit. While the gains can be pretty significant, this move isn't without its drawbacks.

You'll have to find another way to cover your expenses until you're ready to sign up for Social Security. That could mean working longer than you want to or burning through your personal savings more quickly. And that's not the only factor you have to weigh when deciding whether claiming at 70 is right for you.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What to consider when deciding whether to apply for Social Security at 70

There are two main factors to consider when deciding whether claiming at 70 makes sense for you. The first is your financial situation. If you cannot work and have no other way to cover your expenses, delaying your Social Security application isn't right for you. Claim your checks to maintain your financial security, even if it means settling for a smaller lifetime benefit.

You may also want to claim Social Security earlier if you have a short life expectancy. Delaying can be risky in this situation, as waiting too long may mean you don't receive any money from the program. However, married individuals in this situation should note that early claiming may reduce the spousal benefit available to their partner after they die.

If neither of those things applies to you, claiming at 70 could be a smart move. It may lead to a larger lifetime benefit, and that could help you stretch your personal savings further. But it's not your only option.

How your claiming age affects your Social Security checks

Every month you delay Social Security increases your benefits, though exactly how much they increase depends on your current age and your full retirement age (FRA). For most workers today, FRA is 67.

The following table breaks down how quickly benefits grow over time for someone with an FRA of 67:

Between Ages: Benefits Grow By: 62 to 64 5/12 of 1% per month (5% per year) 64 to 67 5/9 of 1% per month (6.67% per year) 67 to 70 2/3 of 1% per month (8% per year)

This shows that, while you must wait until 70 to claim your maximum checks, you don't need to wait that long to make a meaningful difference to your benefits. You can delay for just a year or two if that makes more sense for you.

Think about what you're most comfortable with and develop a tentative plan. But don't be afraid to change it later if your health, finances, or personal preferences change.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.