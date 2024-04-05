Rising Debt, Shifting Markets: Navigating the Impacts of Fiscal Imbalance

The fiscal outlook continues to deteriorate, and we believe the implications for both fixed income and broader asset allocation are significant. Key observations include:

Reconciliation Bill: A proposed reconciliation bill exceeding $2 trillion seems likely, especially given expectations of increased fiscal spending under a second Trump administration.

A proposed reconciliation bill exceeding $2 trillion seems likely, especially given expectations of increased fiscal spending under a second Trump administration. Limited Offsets: Even under optimistic assumptions, cost-saving measures—such as those proposed by DOGE —may only reduce spending by approximately $300 billion.

Even under optimistic assumptions, cost-saving measures—such as those proposed by DOGE —may only reduce spending by approximately $300 billion. Persistent Structural Spending: Government outlays remain elevated, with many pandemic-era programs still intact. This suggests that fiscal discipline has yet to return.

Government outlays remain elevated, with many pandemic-era programs still intact. This suggests that fiscal discipline has yet to return. Treasury Auctions Under Pressure: Recent T-bill auctions have shown signs of weakening demand, raising concerns about the government’s ability to smoothly finance its growing debt.

Recent T-bill auctions have shown signs of weakening demand, raising concerns about the government’s ability to smoothly finance its growing debt. Rising Term Premium: The bond market is beginning to reprice long-term risk, as evidenced by a rising term premium—a reflection of mounting investor concern over the sustainability of U.S. fiscal policy.

The bond market is beginning to reprice long-term risk, as evidenced by a rising term premium—a reflection of mounting investor concern over the sustainability of U.S. fiscal policy. Interest Expense: Servicing the national debt is becoming increasingly burdensome, with annual interest payments now estimated to be north of $1 trillion.

Servicing the national debt is becoming increasingly burdensome, with annual interest payments now estimated to be north of $1 trillion. Market Signals: Gold and Bitcoin have rallied quite strongly, suggesting the market is losing confidence in the government's ability to rein in the deficit.

Gold and Bitcoin have rallied quite strongly, suggesting the market is losing confidence in the government's ability to rein in the deficit. Yield Curve Dynamics: Front-end rates remain slightly above 4%, yet the long end appears mispriced. In our view, the curve should reflect at least 100 to 150 basis points of term premium under current conditions.

Meanwhile, equities continue to rally, though much of this appears to be driven by slower-moving, long-only capital. Flows into broad index products like VOO are accelerating; it has already taken in $45 billion this year—an amount that historically would take 12 months to accumulate. This reflects the ongoing "Vanguard put". As you know, I did a Barrons interview where I said the Vanguard put was a dominant component of market dynamics (let me know if I should resend).

Institutional positioning appears bifurcated. There are two trades that I see being put on.

Buy Secular Growth Stocks: A heavy concentration in large-cap tech and AI-related names (e.g., the "Magnificent 7"). Hedge with Defensive Hedges: Allocations to bond-like proxies such as minimum volatility strategies and utilities—that latter which aligns with the AI/electricity/power narrative.

Looking ahead, we believe the long-term implications of an unchecked deficit are profound. While difficult to model in a mark-to-market daily/monthly performance framework that we live in, allocations to gold, real assets, precious metals and alternative assets appear increasingly sensible. Many of these assets have cheapened in the recent market leg higher and may offer asymmetric upside in a fiscally unstable environment.

