Rising Bill Rates & Solid Liquidity Aid Robert Half Amid Stiff Rivalry

Robert Half Inc.’s RHI top line benefits from its specialized staffing workforce divisions worldwide. The company’s high-quality staffing solutions with a global talent workforce, rising contract talent bill rates and strong profitability position are collectively driving growth and boosting operational efficiency. Strong liquidity and shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

Meanwhile, a weakening U.S. labor market, declining Revenue Per Employee (RPE) and a lack of long-term contracts remain significant concerns for the company. RHI struggles to boost profitability and scalability due to heightened competition within the staffing industry.

How is RHI Faring?

RHI’s diversified business mix, with a comprehensive workforce solution, especially its wholly owned subsidiary, Protiviti, offers organizations access to a high-quality workforce. This global subsidiary offers clients consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit, boosting the company’s collective growth in more than 400 locations worldwide.

RHI’s gross margin is further boosted by hikes in its contract talent bill rates. It registered a 3.2% year-over-year increase during the fourth quarter of 2025. This highlights the company’s pivot toward high-skill, non-discretionary roles in the finance, legal and tech sectors, where talent scarcity is common regardless of the macroeconomic status.

RHI’s higher return on equity (ROE) is currently 10.3%, substantially higher than the industry average of 8.5%. This indicates that the company possesses a sustainable competitive advantage in utilizing capital efficiently, leading to higher earnings growth and dividends.

In 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, the company paid dividends of $240 million, $220 million, $206 million and $189 million, while repurchasing shares worth $92.1 million, $276 million, $255 million and $320 million, respectively. Such moves underline the company’s confidence in business and boost investors’ confidence in the stock by positively impacting the bottom line.

RHI had a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.53 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, higher than the industry average of 1.35. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates a company’s ability to pay off short-term obligations efficiently.

Meanwhile, a weakening U.S. labor market is impacting RHI’s business. In January 2026, the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.3%. As per the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, U.S. job openings decreased by 386,000 in December 2025. This lower demand for workers portrays a less favorable environment for the company.

RHI has been witnessing a decrease in RPE since 2023 due to a fall in its top line. Reduced revenues impact the company’s ability to financially support, provide opportunities, and maintain a positive work environment for its skilled workforce.

The company’s staffing services business lacks long-term contracts, enabling clients to enter non-exclusive arrangements with multiple firms, which can be terminated on short notice without paying a penalty and exposing its top line to an unpredictable future.

RHI also faces significant competition within the industry, which affects its profitability and ability to innovate while maintaining cost efficiency. The need to invest in technology and talent to stay ahead of rivals strains resources, increasing the difficulty in balancing growth.

Recently, RHI reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results. It announced quarterly EPS of 32 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% but declined 39.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion marginally beat the consensus estimate but decreased 5.8% year over year.

RHI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

