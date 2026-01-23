Rising AI Demand Powers FVRR Tech Vertical: What's Next for the Stock?

Fiverr International FVRR operates a global marketplace connecting businesses with freelance talent across more than 750 service categories. The Programming and Tech vertical is emerging as a key growth lever, increasingly driven by demand for AI-related services. As digital transformation accelerates, Fiverr positions itself as a practical access point for small and medium-sized businesses seeking specialized AI expertise in agents, workflow automation and rapid application development.



Programming and Tech revenues expanded 14% year over year during the third quarter of 2025. Within the vertical, AI development services surged 199% annually, signaling a clear move from experimentation toward execution-focused projects. These engagements involve broader scopes, higher budgets and longer delivery cycles, supporting stronger monetization dynamics that lift spend per buyer across the platform.



The momentum reflects both market evolution and strategic platform enhancements. Widespread adoption of generative AI tools creates urgent demand for technical expertise to implement and customize solutions for specific business needs. Small and medium-sized enterprises seek cost-effective project-based alternatives to full-time technical hiring. Fiverr captures this opportunity through products enabling complex project matching and managed service offerings for higher-value engagements. The company's Sept. 2025 restructuring established an AI-first operational focus, positioning the platform to serve evolving requirements for sophisticated technical work.



However, while AI-driven demand clearly strengthens the Tech vertical, its relevance for the stock depends on sustained execution. Maintaining talent quality, preserving matching efficiency and scaling AI use cases beyond early adopters will determine whether this momentum translates into durable growth capable of offsetting broader marketplace pressures.

FVRR Faces Competitive Pressure in AI Talent

Fiverr's AI-driven growth unfolds within an increasingly competitive landscape. Upwork UPWK operates a similar freelance marketplace but emphasizes enterprise clients and longer-term engagements, positioning Upwork for complex AI projects requiring sustained partnerships. Upwork's vetting infrastructure appeals to buyers seeking ongoing development resources rather than discrete deliverables. Adecco AHEXY approaches things differently as a traditional staffing firm expanding into digital talent solutions. Adecco's pivot toward flexible, tech-enabled workforce management overlaps with Fiverr's upmarket initiatives. Both Upwork and Adecco compete for businesses requiring specialized AI expertise, intensifying pressure across premium service segments where Fiverr seeks growth beyond its traditional transaction-based model.

FVRR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Fiverr have declined 36.7% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s decline of 0.3%.

FVRR’s Past Six-Month Price Performance



Fiverr shares appear cheap as they are trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 1.3X compared to the broader Zacks industry's forward sales multiple of 2.17X. FVRR carries a Value Score of B.

FVRR’s Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR’s 2025 EPS is pegged at 76 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 18.75% increase from the previous year.

Fiverr International Price and Consensus

Fiverr International price-consensus-chart | Fiverr International Quote

FVRR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

