Is the Rise of Stablecoins the End of Mastercard as We Know it?

Mastercard Incorporated MA appears well-equipped to navigate the potential disruption posed by stablecoins. Although major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon are considering launching their own stablecoins to reduce dependence on traditional payment networks and avoid interchange fees, the immediate threat to Mastercard’s core business remains limited.

While stablecoins offer advantages like faster settlement and lower transaction costs, particularly in cross-border payments, they lack essential consumer benefits such as credit access, fraud protection and reward programs, areas where Mastercard holds a distinct competitive edge. In addition, widespread adoption of stablecoin-based payment systems faces considerable barriers, including trust deficits, infrastructure gaps and regulatory uncertainty.

Importantly, Mastercard is not standing idle amid these changes. The company has already introduced initiatives like its Multi-Token Network and has piloted USDC settlements to integrate blockchain technology into its payment infrastructure. These efforts indicate that Mastercard aims to evolve its business model to incorporate stablecoin transactions rather than be displaced by them.

Past technological shifts, such as the rise of mobile wallets, ultimately complemented rather than replaced traditional card networks, and a similar outcome may occur with stablecoins. Nevertheless, there are potential revenue risks if merchant-led stablecoin platforms gain faster traction than anticipated, especially in high-fee or cross-border segments.

Overall, while stablecoins introduce new pricing pressures, Mastercard’s proactive innovation strategy and well-established consumer advantages suggest that the company is more likely to adapt and thrive alongside this emerging technology than face existential decline.

How Visa and PayPal are Integrating Stablecoins?

Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL are actively incorporating stablecoins into their operations to stay competitive in the evolving digital payment landscape. In 2020, Visa launched pilots using USDC for settling transactions on its network, enhancing cross-border payment efficiency by reducing costs and processing times. Visa is partnering with crypto wallets to enable stablecoin payments across its merchant network. Similarly, PayPal has launched its own stablecoin, PYUSD, built on the Ethereum blockchain, enabling users to buy, sell, and transfer the token directly within its platform and on some external wallets. This move enhances transaction speed and reduces costs while strengthening PayPal’s presence in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Mastercard have gained 3% year to date, outperforming the broader industry’s decline of 0.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Mastercard trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42X, higher than the industry average. Mastercard carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a 9.5% rise year over year, followed by 16.7% growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

