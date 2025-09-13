Ripple's Growth Story in 1 Clear Chart

Key Points Ripple's price has surged in recent years.

XRP's long-term performance is now approaching Bitcoin's.

It's been a great year for Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP). In 2025 so far, XRP's price has surged by more than 40%. Last year was even more impressive. In 2024, XRP's value soared by an amazing 300%.

With a market cap approaching $200 billion, Ripple is now the third-largest crypto token in the world. If you need proof of how incredible the project's growth has been over the years, just refer to the chart below.

Ripple versus the S&P 500 and Bitcoin

The best-performing crypto asset of all time, of course, is Bitcoin. With a market cap north of $2.4 trillion, it's possible that no other crypto asset ever matches Bitcoin's size and reputation. Compared to market indexes like the S&P 500, crypto tokens like Bitcoin have posted huge outperformances. But how has Ripple fared over the past 10 years? The chart below is revealing.

As we can see below, Ripple has crushed the stock market over the past decade. XRP's incredible performance over the past 12 to 24 months has even pushed its long-term performance close to Bitcoin's.

In the crypto world, investors can often get caught up in day-to-day price action. But charts like the one below demonstrate just how far Ripple has come over the years. These longer-term charts also reveal how much of the gain is experienced over short periods of time, making patience a key factor in successful crypto investing.

XRP Price data by YCharts

There are many reasons to believe Ripple has plenty of growth potential left. The regulatory environment has improved dramatically, and U.S. regulators recently dropped a multiyear investigation against the company. So while Ripple's journey has been impressive so far, we may just be getting started. Just remember, there will be plenty of volatility along the way.

Ryan Vanzo has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.