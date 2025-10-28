Riot Blockchain to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT is expected to register strong top-line growth for the third quarter of 2025. The top line is likely to have been significantly driven by growth in mining revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $168 million, indicating 98% jump year over year.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 64.4%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 19 cents compared with a loss of 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Riot Platforms, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Riot Platforms, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Riot Platforms, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for Riot Blockchain this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Riot Blockchain has an Earnings ESP of +45.95% and a Zacks Rank #4 at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.37 per share, implying an 89.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Verisk Analytics VRSK: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $774.7 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at $1.69, suggesting a 1.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. VRSK beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.