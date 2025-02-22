RIOT BLOCKCHAIN Earnings Preview: Recent $RIOT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN ($RIOT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $137,475,447 and earnings of $0.12 per share.

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN Insider Trading Activity

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON LES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $567,000

LANCE VARRO D'AMBROSIO sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $175,035

HANNAH CHO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,025 shares for an estimated $126,023.

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of RIOT BLOCKCHAIN stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.