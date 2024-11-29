Riot Blockchain call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Riot Blockchain with 41,044 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 8 points to 116.09%. 11/29 weekly 13 calls and 11/29 weekly 11.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on February 20th.
