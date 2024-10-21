Rio2 Secures Financing for Fenix Gold Project

Rio2 Limited (TSE:RIO) has released an update.

Rio2 Limited has secured a substantial US$150 million financing package to fund the construction of its Fenix Gold Project in Chile, marking a major step in de-risking the venture. The package includes a US$120 million contribution from Wheaton Precious Metals and additional funds raised through a public offering and private placement. This development positions Rio2 to advance the Fenix Gold mine towards production, promising significant value for stakeholders.

