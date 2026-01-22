Is Rio Tinto (RIO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Rio Tinto (RIO). RIO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.99 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.20. Over the last 12 months, RIO's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.78 and as low as 8.49, with a median of 9.64.

RIO is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.37. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RIO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.99. RIO's PEG has been as high as 0.43 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.39, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Rio Tinto's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, RIO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.