Rio Tinto Opens Iron Ore Mine, Western Range

June 05, 2025 — 10:38 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto announced that it has officially opened its newest iron ore mine, Western Range.

Western Range has the capacity to produce up to 25 million tonnes of iron ore per year and could sustain the existing Paraburdoo mining hub for up to 20 years.

The $2 billion project, a joint venture between Rio Tinto (54 per cent) and China Baowu Group (46 per cent), was completed on time and on budget. It involved building a primary crusher and 18-kilometre conveyor system linked to the existing Paraburdoo processing plant.

Rio Tinto noted that the new mine provides stability for Paraburdoo's more than 880 residential and FIFO employees.

