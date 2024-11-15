News & Insights

Rio Tinto To Help Accelerate GravitHy's Steel Decarbonisation Project In France

November 15, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto has entered into definitive agreements with GravitHy to help accelerate GravitHy's steel decarbonisation project in France. Rio Tinto will supply high-grade direct reduction iron ore pellets from its Iron Ore Company of Canada operations to GravitHy's planned operation, as well as manage the sales and marketing of ultra-low carbon Hot Briquetted Iron GravitHy produces.

Rio Tinto Head of Steel Decarbonisation Simon Farry said: "This collaboration is aligned with Rio Tinto's steel decarbonisation strategy to accelerate the development of low-carbon Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking with high-grade iron as feedstock. This will allow us to both reduce our Scope 3 emissions and create valuable decarbonised pathways for our high-grade iron ore."

