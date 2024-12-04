Rio Tinto Emphasizes Key Objectives For Societal Progress Alignment

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said it will today host its 2024 Investor Seminar in London. The company will provide updates on its strategy to invest in a stronger, more diversified, and growing portfolio.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said that the company remains focused on key objectives to ensure progress aligns with societal interests. It is making significant strides in impeccable ESG, excelling in development, deepening its social license, and intensifying efforts to become the Best Operator. These objectives aim to deliver growth safely, efficiently, and profitably for stakeholders.

Stausholm noted that the company's executives will highlight the progress made in 2024 and present their vision for sustained growth across three time horizons until 2033, aiming for an approximate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3%.

Stausholm said the company's Safe Production System has been rolled out across all iron ore operating assets and is on track to deliver a further 5 million tonne year-on-year uplift in 2024 and 2025, a cumulative 15 million tonne uplift over three years.

The company expects Pilbara iron ore shipments to be between 323 million tonnes and 338 million tonnes for 2024 and 2025.

