Rio Tinto Appoints Dominic Barton To Succeed Simon Thompson As Chair

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it has appointed Dominic Barton to succeed Simon Thompson as the company's new Chair. Dominic will join the Board with effect from 4 April, 2022 and be appointed to the role of Chair at the conclusion of the Rio Tinto Limited annual general meeting on 5 May 2022.

Simon Thompson will step down as a non-executive director of Rio Tinto and as Chair at that same time on 5 May 2022, having served as Chair for four years and as a non-executive director since 2014.

A Ugandan-born Canadian, Dominic spent over 30 years at McKinsey & Company, including nine as the Global Managing Partner and six as Asia Chairman. Most recently, he has been Canada's Ambassador to China since 2019.

Dominic's previous corporate governance work includes being Chair of Teck Resources, a non-executive director at Singtel Group and a non-executive director at Investor AB.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.