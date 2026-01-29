Markets

Rio Tinto And Chalco's Joint Venture To Acquire Votorantim's Controlling Stake In CBA

January 29, 2026 — 07:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited or Chalco have entered into a definitive agreement with Votorantim to acquire, through a joint venture to be owned 33% by Rio Tinto and 67% by Chalco, Votorantim's 68.596% controlling shareholding in Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio or CBA.

The deal, at an all cash consideration of R$10.50 per share in CBA, represents a premium of approximately 21.2% over the R$8.67 per share weighted average trading price of CBA's stock for the 20 trading days prior to the signing of the Transaction Agreement and values Votorantim's shareholding in CBA at approximately $902.6 million (Rio Tinto's pro-rata amount being $297.8 million).

Following closing, the Joint Venture will launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in CBA not held by Votorantim, as required by Brazilian law.

Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, is party to the Transaction Agreement and is expected to hold Rio Tinto's 33% shares in the Joint Venture.

