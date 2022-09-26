RIO Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 10.2% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Rio Tinto plc is an underlying holding representing 3.88% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $30,641,887 worth of RIO shares.

Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.



The annualized dividend paid by Rio Tinto plc is $5.34/share, currently paid in semi-annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/11/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RIO, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

RIO operates in the Metals & Mining sector, among companies like Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), and Vulcan Materials Co (VMC).

