Ringworm in Dogs: Complete Guide

Contrary to its moniker, ringworm is actually a fungal infection that can affect the nails, skin and hair of dogs and other animals.

According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, dermatophytosis (or ringworm) is typically spread through contact with other infected animals or contaminated objects, including furniture or grooming tools.

Direct contact with the fungus may not immediately result in a ringworm infection, however. Factors including age, health and the condition of the dog’s skin, grooming behavior and nutrition can determine whether infection occurs.

Since ringworm can spread between animals—and can even be transmitted to humans—here’s a look at what causes ringworm, how to treat it and how to protect your dog from getting infected.

What Is Ringworm in Dogs?

Despite its misleading name, ringworm does not involve worms but gets its name from the ring of redness and circular loss of hair that occurs in infected dogs.

Ringworm is caused by a protein-eating fungus that typically grows in the dead cells of skin and hair on dogs, and usually stops at living cells or inflamed tissue.

Of the three types of ringworm, 70% of cases are usually caused by the fungus Microsporum canis, while 20% are caused by Microsporum gypseum, and 10% by Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

“Ringworm is a treatable condition, and with prompt and proper treatment, most dogs will make a full recovery with no long-term effects on their life expectancy,” says Dr. Sara Ochoa, D.V.M., associate veterinarian at The Animal Hospital of West Monroe in Louisiana and the co-founder of How to Pets, a website on pet care.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Ringworm

There are several signs and symptoms to look out for that indicate your dog may have ringworm.

Dog owners should look for the following signs:

Circular or irregular patches of hair loss

Red, scaly, or crusty skin in the affected areas

Itching or discomfort

Broken hairs or stubble within the affected areas

Mild inflammation or infection may also be present

Owners should also keep an eye out for unusual behavior, Ochoa says.

“Some dogs with ringworm may exhibit unusual behaviors such as aggression, anxiety or depression,” she says. “These behaviors may be a result of the discomfort and irritation caused by the infection.”

Ochoa adds that despite being infected, some dogs may not display any signs of ringworm. She emphasized the importance of regular vet visits to ensure your dog is being screened, especially if you believe they’ve been in contact with an infected animal.

What Are the Stages of Ringworm in Dogs?

There are four stages of a ringworm infection:

Stage 1: Infection occurs through contact with an infected dog or contaminated object. During the incubation stage, the infection is not visible to the naked eye. It can take anywhere from one to three weeks for symptoms to appear. Stage 2: During the early lesion stage, the dog will start developing small, raised bumps on the skin, with hair loss, mild redness and scaling. Stage 3: During the active lesion stage, the small, raised bumps merge into larger lesions on the skin and become more inflamed. The patches will look more like a ring at this point. Stage 4: The most severe stage in which the infection spreads all over the dog’s body and leads to hair loss, scabs and sores. This is often accompanied by severe itching and pain.

How to Test for Ringworm In Dogs

Testing for ringworm usually involves a combination of methods, says Dr. Kathryn Dench, a veterinary surgeon and advisor for Gentle Dog Trainer, a site dedicated to helping owners raise happy and healthy dogs.

“While some preliminary tests can be done at home, it is recommended to see a veterinarian for a definitive diagnosis,” she says.

There are several methods for testing for ringworm in dogs, including:

Wood’s lamp examination: In some cases, ringworm will glow with a yellow-green fluorescence when the skin and coat are examined in a dark room under a special ultraviolet lamp called a Wood’s lamp.

In some cases, ringworm will glow with a yellow-green fluorescence when the skin and coat are examined in a dark room under a special ultraviolet lamp called a Wood’s lamp. Fungal culture: Samples of hair and skin scrapings are taken from the affected area and sent to the lab for analysis. These tests take longer because the sample will need time to grow.

Samples of hair and skin scrapings are taken from the affected area and sent to the lab for analysis. These tests take longer because the sample will need time to grow. Microscopic examination: The doctor may take scrapings of the affected area and conduct an examination of the samples to confirm the presence of ringworm.

“I always encourage dog owners to bring their pets to the vet if they suspect ringworm or if they are displaying any unusual symptoms,” Ochoa says. “Early detection can aid in effective treatment and prevent the condition from worsening.”

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Ringworm

The total cost for treating a ringworm infection in dogs will vary depending on a variety of factors, including:

Where you are located

The severity of the ringworm

The duration of treatment recommended

On average, the total cost of treatment for ringworm in dogs can range from $300 to $500. More severe cases of ringworm can cost in the thousands of dollars.

Estimates of the total costs include the following:

Diagnostic tests, including physical exam, skin scraping and fungal culture: $50 to $150

Medications, including anti-fungal medication and topical creams: $10 to $100

Follow-up visits and rechecks: $50 to $150

Ochoa notes that owners should also factor in the expense of contagion prevention.

“Ringworm is highly contagious, which means that owners must take certain precautions to prevent the spread of the infection,” she says. “This may include washing bedding and toys, disinfecting the home and isolating infected dogs from other pets. These measures can also add to the overall cost of treating a dog with ringworm.”

Is Ringworm Covered by Pet Insurance?

Whether your pet insurance will cover the cost of treating ringworm depends on your specific coverage plan.

“Coverage for ringworm may vary depending on the pet insurance provider and the specific policy,” says Dench.

Pet parents also need to be clear on what their insurance policy guidelines are when it comes to pre-existing conditions, which are typically not covered.

Dench recommends that dog owners review the terms and conditions of their insurance before an emergency happens to get a better understanding of what is covered by their pet insurance.

Is Ringworm Common in Senior Dogs?

While senior dogs with compromised immune systems may be more susceptible to ringworm, the infection can occur in dogs of any age.

“The number of senior dogs diagnosed with ringworm varies depending on their environment and overall health status,” Ochoa says. “Dogs that are immunocompromised or live in crowded and unsanitary conditions are more likely to contract the infection.”

She adds that senior dogs that have a balanced diet, good hygiene habits, and live in a clean and healthy environment are less likely to be diagnosed with ringworm.

Bottom Line

Ringworm, despite the name, is a common fungal infection in dogs that has nothing to do with worms. Ringworm infections in dogs can be treated with a visit to the vet. Dog owners should keep an eye out for circular and irregular patches of hair loss, red, scaly or crusty skin, or itching and discomfort. Whether or not your pet insurance will cover the treatment costs of ringworm for your dog will depend on your specific policy.

