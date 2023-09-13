Ringworm In Cats: Symptoms & Treatments

Ringworm is an infection that many cat owners may be familiar with, either through experience or word of mouth. Contrary to its misleading name, ringworm is not caused by a worm but rather by a group of fungi known as dermatophytes.

Although ringworm is common, it’s not life-threatening and can be effectively treated. Most ringworm infections clear up after about six weeks. It always helps to have the best pet insurance handy to help cover the costs of treatment, should your cat become infected.

What Is Ringworm in Cats?

Ringworm is a fungal infection that any domesticated animal or human can get by touching the fungus, primarily affecting the skin, hair and nails. There are different types of dermatophytes that cause ringworm—some can only infect one particular animal species, while others can infect multiple species. The ringworm that affects cats is called feline dermatophytosis and it can spread to dogs and humans.

Ringworm is notoriously contagious. It can easily spread from direct contact with an infected animal or person or by touching a contaminated surface. The fungal spores can live on many surfaces for up to 20 months—so if your cat ever contracts ringworm, you’ll want to disinfect its toys, bedding, furniture and brushes.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Cats With Ringworm

There are some signs to look out for when it comes to spotting ringworm, including:

Circular areas of hair loss

Redness and scaling

Itchiness

Skin lesions

Infection of the claws

Dandruff

The main areas to look for ringworm are the head, face, chest, tail, feet, ear tips, forelegs and back, where hair loss and lesions may be found.

Unfortunately, some cats may show very mild symptoms of ringworm or no signs at all. This primarily happens in longhaired cat breeds. The cat’s lesions may also appear small or may mirror other conditions. Similarly, hair loss can also be mistaken for other conditions.

“Ringworm skin lesions can come in many varieties and unfortunately often mimic lesions from other causes, such as bacterial infections or allergic flares, making diagnosis of this disease especially difficult,” Dr. Shawna Varichak, D.V.M., a traveling veterinarian based in Raleigh, North Carolina, wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Can Ringworm Be Prevented?

While ringworm can’t be completely prevented, there are preventative measures you can take to protect your cat.

Varichak says that the most important aspect of prevention is to “avoid contact with other infected animals.” Even if your cat normally spends most of its time outdoors, it’s best to keep it indoors or supervise its time outside while it’s infected.

Varichak also notes that healthy cats don’t often contract ringworm easily and if they do, the infection is typically mild. “Keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccines and preventative care is vital, as well as providing proper nutrition with a complete and balanced diet,” she adds.

While there is a vaccine for ringworm in cats, it’s not recommended by veterinary professionals. The vaccine has been found to be ineffective in cats.

Is Ringworm in Cats Covered by Pet Insurance?

Ringworm is typically covered by most pet insurance policies as long as it’s not a pre-existing condition.

What Are the Stages of Feline Dermatophytosis in Cats?

There aren’t concrete stages of ringworm, but Varichak says infections typically follow these patterns:

Stage 1: Ringworm is contracted and the fungi begin to grow. Within the first week, shedding may start.

Ringworm is contracted and the fungi begin to grow. Within the first week, shedding may start. Stage 2: Skin lesions typically occur after seven days of exposure but may be mild and unnoticeable. They may first show up on the face, ears and legs.

Skin lesions typically occur after seven days of exposure but may be mild and unnoticeable. They may first show up on the face, ears and legs. Stage 3: After two or three weeks, skin lesions are more pronounced and usually noticeable. Hair loss will also be visible and minimal mild itching may occur.

How To Test for Ringworm in Cats

Ringworm is most commonly tested in cats by use of a black light (a Wood’s lamp). Some fungal spores glow green under the black light, which would indicate ringworm. However, to be sure, some veterinarians also use a culture test, which requires hair and skin samples from your cat. They will be sent to a laboratory and the fungal spores will grow, which will allow for an accurate diagnosis at a magnified level. This is the most accurate way to diagnose ringworm.

Some veterinarians may also use a PCR test to identify the specific fungus on your cat.

Treatment Costs for Cats With Ringworm

Thankfully, ringworm can be treated—but it involves a few steps.

According to Varichak, the first step is confinement. A special area for your cat—away from any other pets—is essential. It also helps because you’ll have a smaller area to clean and disinfect.

Still, Varichak notes that it’s “very important to provide socialization for these animals with several ‘play periods’ throughout the day.” She recommends using disposable gloves when playing with or handling your infected cat.

When you take your cat to the vet, they may recommend several different treatments. The most common is a combination of oral anti-fungal drugs and a topical therapy such as an ointment or shampoo. Most cases are cured after six weeks, however, treatment could be necessary for longer.

Cleaning and disinfecting your home while your cat is infected with ringworm should be done daily. Varichak recommends cleaning linens with a “dilute bleach solution” and hard surfaces with “a disinfectant approved for dermatophytes.” It’s crucial that any hair from your cat be removed from furniture, floors and any other places. Toys, brushes and other objects used by your cat should also be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Because ringworm can recur, you’ll have to stay vigilant while monitoring your cat’s symptoms. You may need to make several follow-up visits to the vet to ensure the ringworm is gone. Also, keep in mind that your cat will still be contagious for up to three weeks with intense treatment—but it could be longer.

When it comes to the total cost of treating ringworm, prices can range between $100 to $500, according to Embrace Pet Insurance. If your cat has a mild infection, it will fall on the lower end, but if it’s severe it could be much higher.

According to Varichak, an estimated breakdown of each potential cost is as follows:

Initial exam: $50 to $90

Diagnosis: $50 and up

Topical medication: $20 to $40

Oral medication: $40 to $100

Follow-up visit: $40 (but may need several follow-up visits)

It’s important to keep in mind that price may vary based on your location, veterinary clinic, your cat’s health condition, its weight and more.

Is Ringworm Common in Senior Cats?

Ringworm is most common in kittens due to their immature immune systems. However, senior cats are also at an increased risk, “particularly if their immune systems are compromised due to age-related factors or chronic illness,” adds Varichak.

