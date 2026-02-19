Markets
RNG

RingCentral Swings To Profit In Q4

February 19, 2026 — 05:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.97 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.19 million or $0.08 per share in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income per share was $1.18, compared to $0.98 per share in the same period last year.

Total revenue was $644.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $615.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 5% year-over-year growth. Subscriptions revenue of $622.2 million increased 6% year over year and accounted for 97% of total revenue.

RingCentral's Board of Directors approved the initiation of a cash dividend program and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of our outstanding capital stock, payable on March 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2026. The Company intends to pay a cash dividend quarterly going forward, subject to market conditions and approval by our Board of Directors.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects total revenue growth of approximately 4% to 5% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings of $4.76 to $4.97 per share.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $640 to $645 million and adjusted earnings of $1.16 to $1.19 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.